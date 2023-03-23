Demerara are champions of the Senior Inter County 4-day competition

– Triumphant in victory as 18 wickets fall on final day

Kaieteur News – After losing almost two days of play due to rain, the two counties returned at Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Bourda, to contest the final day of the final round of the Senior Men’s inter county Four Day cricket tournament. Demerara Men defeated Essequibo by an innings and 63 runs margin to lift the championship trophy.

Malcolm Hubbard and Kevon Boodie returned to the middle with the score of 28-2, Boodie was the first wicket to fall in the morning session. After a few overs, Essequibo batters Ricardo Adams and Quinten Sampson led the attack to the Demerara bowlers.

Ricardo Adams stroked a blistering half century, in their attempt to chase down Demerara’s first innings total. Demerara had a few expensive overs but Chris Barnwell got the breakthrough; dismissing Sampson for 29 runs as Essequibo fell to 158-6.

Richie Looknauth was introduced to the bowling attack and immediately picked up two wickets to pull things back for Demerara. At lunch Essequibo were 159-8 in 34 overs. After the break Essequibo were eventually dismissed for 175 in 39.3 overs. Adams top scored with 84 runs while Richie Looknauth finished 4-3 from 3.3 overs.

Looking for the victory and with a lead of 255 runs, Demerara captain Chris Barnwell enforced the follow-on with the main focus of taking 10 wickets with less than two sessions to do it. Batting for a second time; Essequibo’s batting failed yet again. Demerara even without all-rounder Renaldo Ali Mohammed, who suffered a back strain while bowling, bowled their way to victory as Essequibo kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Essequibo only managed to score 192-10. Demerara won by an innings and 63 runs. Steven Sankar finished 4-32 from his 7.3 overs, Looknauth 3-45 and Akshaya Persaud 2-37.

Meanwhile, across at Everest, the match between Berbice Men and the Select XI ended in a draw as a result Demerara were declared winners of this year Senior inter county cricket tournament. The Most runs award went to Akshaya Persaud, Most wickets was handed to Richie Looknauth, while the MVP award went to Ricardo Adams.