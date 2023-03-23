Container truck crashes into church tent at Victoria

…two seriously injured, several vehicles damaged

Kaieteur News – A container truck attached to the distributor of Rock Hard Cement crashed into a tent of Seventh day Adventist worshippers on the Victoria Public Road, East Coast Demerara Wednesday night.

Reports are that the truck which was heading west on the Victoria Public Road lost control as it navigated a turn and ran into the tent.

The driver of the truck was swiftly taken into custody, and was described as being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Several vehicles were severely damaged and two members of the church suffered injuries to their legs.

The Victoria Seventh day Adventist Church had embarked on a week of prayer service dubbed Youth Week of Prayer last Saturday and was holding the nightly meetings under a tent opposite the Guyana Power and Light outpost at Victoria.

At the scene last night scores of villagers and worshippers were in shock at the accident.

“This is a tragedy…this is the works of the devil,” a church member exclaimed.

Kaieteur News was told that the service was nearing an end when tragedy struck. ” We had almost closed off…the altar call was concluding when the truck smashed into the tent,” another member commented.

Owners of the vehicles could not immediately estimate the extent of the damage they suffered.