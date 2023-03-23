Baby Oriya died from haemorrhage, compression to neck

Kaieteur News – A post-mortem examination (PME) conducted on 7-month-old, Oriya Gravesande has revealed that the child died from hemorrhage and compression to the neck.

The PME was conducted on Wednesday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. Little Oriya’s body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

Oriya was the daughter of Shavannie Gravesande and Odysseus Clement.

The grieving parents had revealed that their child was dropped off at a day care located in Ogle, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday morning, ‘in good health’ not knowing that would have been the last time they saw their baby girl alive.

During a teary interview on Tuesday afternoon, Gravesande said, “I was made to understand they murder my daughter, they murder my daughter.”

According to the woman, her daughter fell into the corner of a bed in a sheet which reportedly suffocated her. “So by the time they could have called me to come down, she had arrived at the Health Center unresponsive. By the time they could have bring her to Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation,” the distraught mother shared.

“How can a day care be so irresponsible to allow my child to fall down and suffocate?” the young mother questioned.

“First thing, the day care lady deprive me entrance to see how and where my child really fell, telling me how child care does come every day to inspect so there is no need for me to come in,” the mother said.

According to the woman, her daughter had gone home with a swollen head, prior to her death. She recalled that an employee of the day care had told her, “Your baby is in safe hands.”

The grieving mother is demanding justice for the death of her child.

Moreover, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement revealing the findings of the PME. However, it was not statement in the release if an investigation was launched into the death of 7-month-old, Oriya Gravesande.