Alberttown woman on manslaughter charge for death of partner

Kaieteur News – Aaliyan Lewis, a 20-year-old waitress was on Wednesday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter, for unlawfully causing the death of her common-law-husband on Saturday last.

Lewis popularly known as “Dacia” is accused of stabbing Esaun Hamilton, 23, the father of her three children, at their Lot 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown home in Georgetown. She made her court appearance before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. Lewis was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Darren Wade

The manslaughter charge was laid indictably and Lewis was not required to plea. Magistrate McLennan, however, granted her $300,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until April 13, 2023. According to reports, Lewis had allegedly stabbed Hamilton after he had slapped her while she slept. Police did not confirm if this was the case, but reported that Hamilton was stabbed sometime around 06:30hrs on Saturday.

He reportedly came out of his bedroom around that hour holding his abdomen. His aunt was in the kitchen of the couple’s home at the time, and alleged that Hamilton told her, “look what Dacia (Lewis) do to me”. She assisted him to a chair and noticed that he was stabbed. The woman recalled too that Lewis came out of the bedroom a few moments later holding a knife in her hand.

She reportedly asked Lewis what had transpired, but the defendant did not respond. Hamilton was subsequently rushed to a city hospital where he died while receiving treatment. It is believed that the stabbing might have stemmed from an argument the couple had that morning.