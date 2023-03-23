$397M contract awarded to upgrade Paruima Airstrip Reg. 7

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works would soon be rehabilitating the Paruima Airstrip located in Region Seven to the tune of $397,552,625.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, on March 14 last, it awarded the contract to contractor, International Import & Supplies, to execute the works. Kaieteur News had reported that when this project was opened at NPTAB last month, International Import & Supplies was among eight contractors vying for the project. The Ministry had estimated that the works on the airstrip would cost approximately $324 million. Paruima airstrip as well as Matthew’s Ridge airstrip located in Region One, the Ministry had tendered for.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill related to this publication yesterday that the Paruima Airstrip which measure 760m (length) x 15.24m (width) would soon see the “Placement and compaction of 225mm cement stabilized laterite base course and sand sealing of the finished surface.”

Kaieteur News had reported that the Matthews Ridge Airstrip and the one in Paruima are among several runways which would be rehabilitated this year so as to make the structures safer for aircrafts to land. This is according to Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh who mentioned during his 2023 budget presentation that the government has allocated $1.6 billion from the National Budget to rehabilitate and maintain a number of hinterland airstrips in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, several hinterland airstrips and related facilities were also rehabilitated and maintained to make them safer for aircraft, travellers, tourists, and investors. In 2022, Government expended $600 million toward the completion of the Lethem, Baramita, Paramakatoi and Kaieteur airstrips, paving the way for new developments in these communities to attract more business, tourism and socio-economic activities,” he explained.

The Minister had noted that part of the $600 million too; they also commenced rehabilitation on three airstrips – Eteringbang in Region Seven, Karisparu in Region Eight and Ekereku Bottom in Region Seven – which will be completed during the first half of this year. He added, “In 2023, an amount of $1.6 billion has been allocated for their completion and at the same time, caters for the rehabilitation of Paruima, Imbaimadai, and Matthews Ridge airstrips and maintenance of other hinterland airstrips.”