Williamsburg man stabbed during fight over missing pig, in critical condition

– suspect arrested

Kaieteur News – Naresh Ramangal, a 28-year-old Cane Harvester of Lot 17 D Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice was on Sunday stabbed to his abdomen during a fight over a missing pig.

Ramangal remains in a critical condition after undergoing surgery at New Amsterdam Hospital on Tuesday.

His friend, Marcus Morgan also received injuries but was treated and sent away.

The cane harvester was reportedly stabbed by a 27-year-old man from Rose Hall Town who has since been arrested.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramangal and his longstanding friend 27-year-old Morgan had a heated argument over a missing pig. The argument turned physical and Ramangal dealt Morgan a lash to his right-side forehead.

The suspect who was standing nearby and is Morgan’s friend intervened in the scuffle and stabbed Ramangal to the right-side abdomen with a knife that he pulled out from his pants waist.

Ramangal’s organs protruded.

The badly injured Ramangal and Morgan were taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where Morgan received treatment. Ramangal was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital ICU.

Meanwhile, Ramangal’s relatives are calling for justice. His mother Jenette Ramsammy told reporters that someone visited her Belvedere home at around 19:00 hrs on Sunday and informed her that her son was at the hospital and that “he deh bad.”

She said when she arrived Ramangal was already on a stretcher and was being taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, where he was admitted.

Ramsammy said that her son remains in a critical condition. “I want justice because this is too much, he na even breathe properly,” the distraught woman told reporters while at the hospital.

A probe is underway by the police.