Penultimate round bowls off today

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

– Guyana face Jamaica at Providence

Kaieteur News – Round four of the Cricket West Indies 2022/23 West Indies Championship commences today with three matches across the Caribbean.

At the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, current leader of the four-day tournament, Guyana Harpy Eagles will host the Jamaica Scorpions while second and third place occupants, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, thrash it out at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

In the other match, which, is scheduled to be contested at the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO), T&T Red Force will host defending champion, Barbados Pride.

Following the conclusion of the Test Series between West Indies and South Africa, a number of players are expected to return to be a part of this round and bolster their team’s chances of securing the Regional First Class title.

As it stands after three rounds, Harpy Eagles lead with 49 points while Volcanoes are second with 37.8 points and Hurricanes sit in third with 34.2 points.

In the bottom half of the Point standings, Pride are fourth with 31.2 points, Red Force are fifth with 24.8 points while Scorpions occupy the cellar with 15.4 points.

In the last round, Guyana defeated Red Force by 143 runs at the BLCA, Volcanoes defeated Scorpions by 181 runs at Providence and Hurricanes romped to a two-2icket win against Pride at the QPO.

Meanwhile, all three matches are fixed to commence at 10:00 hrs ECT and will be live streamed on Cricket West Indies’ YouTube Channel.