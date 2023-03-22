Godfrey Munroe is new GOA President

Latest update March 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
…six new faces to serve on National Olympic Committee
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – Godfrey Munroe secured a landslide victory to be the new president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).
The GOA election was held last evening at Olympic House, where the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president grabbed 31 of the 35 eligible votes, while his competition, Robin Singh, president of the Guyana Baseball League, had four votes.
Munroe, 49, will become the first president of the GOA in almost three decades, taking over from former Chief Magistrate Kalam Juman-Yassin.
Yassin was deemed ineligible to seek another term following a 70-year age limit in the GOA’s constitution.
Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, president of the Guyana Hockey Board Phillip Fernandes and Guyana Lawn Tennis Association president Cristy Campbell are the new Vice Presidents.
Garfield Wiltshire was the lone nominee for the position of Treasurer.
Meanwhile, it was a tight race for the position of General Secretary, and after two rounds of voting, Attorney-At-Law Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon edged Dr Karen Pilgrim is 18-15.
Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Keavon Bess was the other candidate vying for the position and was eliminated in the first round of voting.
The Assistant Secretary position saw Emelia Ramdhani, president of the Guyana Badminton Association, picking up 22 votes, as compared to seven by Latoya Herbert and six by Dion Nurse.
Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Michael Singh nabbed 21 votes to Nurse’s 14 to be the GOA’s Assistant Treasurer.
The GOA’s election was presided over by prominent Attorney-At-Law, Emily Dodson.
