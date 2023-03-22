GCB launches national U19 cricket season

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Government of Guyana has aligned themselves with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to launch the national Under-19 cricket season which is scheduled to start later this month.

The GCB held a simple presentation ceremony yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. In attendance were President of the GCB Bissoondyal Singh, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr, as well as players, coaches, county board representatives and GCB’s Chairman of competition committee Shawn Messiah and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Kashif Muhammad.

The local U19 cricket season set the stage for cricket to be catapulted to the highest levels of professionalism. The U19 season will commence on the 31st March with the national inter club Super 50 competition which will run until 6th April. The national inter club tournament serves as preparation for the local U19 players from every section of the country to showcase their talent and current form which enables them selection to represent at the county level.

After the inter club’s competition is completed, they move straight to the national inter county championship from 12-27th April. This consists of two formats; the super 50 tournament and the three day tournament. These competitions will also serve players that will be playing in their last year at this level the necessary opportunity for national selection and to carry on to the senior level.

Speaking to the small gathering the President of GCB noted, “This investment by the Government of Guyana and its affiliate Ministry of Sports is indeed enormous but the expected returns from players involved in this lovely sport is immeasurable.” He expressed big thanks to the President of Guyana Mr Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Culture youth and Sports Charles Ramson for aligning their support in sponsoring these tournaments.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr noted that, “The local U19 tournament is an important stepping stone, what I call the cornerstone of the West Indies cricket.” According to Minister Ramson, the local tournament is now a firm fixture for which no longer should it be questioned, whether the tournament is going to happen or whether you’re going to have a truncated tournament? He reiterated that, “This tournament is a firm fixture as one of our national calendar events for sports in the country.”