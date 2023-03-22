FARMSUP donates boat, outboard engine and life jackets to students of Akawini Village

Latest update March 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Farm Supplies Ltd. (FARMSUP) on Saturday donated a 25 feet wooden boat, with a 60HP Fourstroke Mercury outboard engine and equipped with 40 life jackets to the school children of Akawini Village, Region Two.
Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall thanked FARMSUP for its donation while anticipating collaboration on similar projects in the future.
Similar sentiments were echoed from Region Two’s Chairperson Mrs. Vilma Da Silva, and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ms. Susanah Saywack who also expressed their gratitude to FARMSUP on behalf of the village.
Both Da Silva and Saywack thanked the company for fulfilling its promise of donating a boat to assist schoolchildren to and from school. The promise was made in November 2022 during the company’s Essequibo branch’s opening.
Meanwhile, Toshao Rudolph Wilson assured that students from the various Indigenous settlements will be transported safely to the schools that are only accessible by boat.
Toshao Wilson said that the children travel several miles from their villages by boat to get to the Akawani Nursery and Primary Schools. He said it is particularly because of the distance the children travel that he is equally grateful for the life jackets.
Managing Director of FARMSUP, Mr. Renger van Dijk, expressed his enthusiasm at being able to make the much-needed donation to the Akawani village. He noted that FARMSUP and Mercury recognize the importance of education and understand that access to schools, especially in remote areas can be challenging.
He reinforced the company’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility while explaining that the four-stroke engine was strategically chosen by the company since it has reduced fuel consumption capacity that will lower operational costs as well as emissions, in keeping with FARMSUP’s commitment to a green initiative.
