Duo freed of America Street money changer’s murder

Kaieteur News – Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, two Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown men, have both been freed of the 2018 murder of America Street money changer Sean Nurse, popularly known as ‘Fabulous’.

Dos Santos and Hope were on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court in Georgetown.

The men were being represented by the Hughes, Fields, and Stoby law firm. Attorneys-at-Law Marisa Edwards, Tanesha Saigon, Abiola Lowe, and Delon Fraser represented the State in the matter.

On March 15, Justice Morris-Ramlall upheld a no-case submission on the grounds of lack of evidence that was made by Dos Santos’ lawyer, Nigel Hughes.

After the judge upheld the no-case submission, she directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty for Dos Santos.

Notably, Hughes had also made a similar no-case submission in favour of Hope. However, the judge did not uphold that submission and Hope was called to lead his defence in the case.

On Monday, after hours of deliberating, the jury returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict for Hope. As such, Hope was acquitted of the 2018 murder charge.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to the indictment which alleged that on February 4, 2018, they murdered Nurse during the course of furtherance of a robbery.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), two of the three men (Dos Santos and Hope), accused of murdering the America Street money changer, were sent to stand trial in the High Court while charges were dismissed against the third.

In 2019, Dos Santos, Hope and Kacey Heyliger, 23, of Kitty were jointly charged for the offence which saw the PI being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

According to information, Dos Santos and Hope admitted their involvement in the murder and implicated a third man, Heyliger, who was later discharged of the crime.

In the meantime, the facts of the case stated that Nurse, of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face on America Street, during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The deceased would usually ply his trade between America and Water Streets, Georgetown.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.