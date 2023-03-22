Duo busted with marijuana in car at Charity

Latest update March 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Two men are now in custody, after they were nabbed with approximately 30 pounds (lbs.) of imported cannabis in a car at Charity, Essequibo on Monday.
According to a report from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), its officers on Monday intercepted a motor vehicle with two male occupants, Naresh Ramdeen, 37, of Jack Low, Pomeroon River, and Stefan Mohammed, 29, of Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast at Charity Street.
CANU said a search was conducted on the vehicle in the presence of the occupants, when they discovered twelve brick-like parcels suspected to be that of cannabis. Subsequently, the duo were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.
According to CANU, the narcotic was tested and weighed and it was discovered to be imported cannabis with a total weight of approximately 30 lbs. (13.34 kg), with a street value of approximately GY $5M. An investigation has since been launched into the matter.
