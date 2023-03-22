Chinese contractor among 3 firms bidding to upgrade two interior stellings

Kaieteur News – Three contractors have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the upgrading of the Kumaka and Morawhanna Stellings in Region One.

The stellings are being upgraded to facilitate the docking of the MV Ma Lisha ferry that is expected in Guyana soon from India.

At the opening of tenders on Monday at NPTAB’s office, it was revealed that the three contractors all bid above the Ministry’s engineer estimate to do the works.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry of Public Works is looking to upgrade Kumaka Stelling at an estimated cost of $1,903,322,161, while $784,754,754 is estimated for the works at the Morawhanna stelling.

At the opening of tenders, it was revealed that contractor China Road & Bridge Corporation bid $2,087,729,477 for the Kumaka Stelling works; International Import & Supplies bid $3,675,580,430 for the Kumaka project and $2,465,952,548 for the works at Morawhanna Stellings; and another contractor R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company bid $2,438,556,844 for works at Kumaka and $950,535,640 for works at the Morawhanna Stelling.

The Ministry of Public Works is planning to upgrade a number of stellings to accommodate the new US$12.7 million ferry when it arrives. Additionally, works will be done on the structures at Mabaruma, Port Kaituma and the Kingston Goods Wharf.

Already, the Ministry signed a contract worth $1,056,452,458 to have the Kingston Goods wharf rehabilitated.

The US$12.7 million new passenger and cargo ferry is scheduled to arrive in Guyana soon. The vessel was built by Gardens Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) as part of the Government of India’s Line of Credit-cum-Grant project. The vessel is slated to ply the Georgetown to North-West route when it arrives in the country.

The ferry which measures 70 metres long was designed by the in house GRSE team. The vessel is being propelled by two caterpillar engines and twin gear boxes to achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots. It is designed to carry 294 persons, 14 vehicles, two fully-loaded trucks, and 10 containers. It has a capacity of 250 tons and complies with all international regulations.

Besides upgrading the wharves, the Ministry had recently sent 10 employees from the Transport and Harbours Department for training related to the new ferry.