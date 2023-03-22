7-month-old baby reportedly dies after suffocating at day-care

Latest update March 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A mother is now mourning the death of her 7-month-old daughter, Oriya who reportedly died after falling from a bed and suffocating in a sheet at a day-care.
“I was made to understand they murder my daughter, they murder my daughter,” the grieving mother said during an interview in front of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the woman, her daughter fell into the corner of a bed in a sheet which reportedly suffocated her. “So by the time they could have called me to come down, she had arrived at the Health Center unresponsive. By the time they could have bring her to Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation,” the distraught mother shared.
“How can a day-care be so irresponsible to allow my child to fall down and suffocate?” the young mother questioned.
“First thing, the day-care lady deprive me entrance to see how and where my child really fell, telling me how child care does come every day to inspect so there is no need for me to come in,” the mother said.
According to the woman, her daughter had gone home with a swollen head, prior to her death. She recalled that an employee of the day-care had told her, “Your baby is in safe hands.”
The grieving mother is demanding justice for the death of her child.
Up to press time the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had not issued a statement on the matter.
