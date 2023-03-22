Latest update March 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

7-month-old baby reportedly dies after suffocating at day-care

Mar 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A mother is now mourning the death of her 7-month-old daughter, Oriya who reportedly died after falling from a bed and suffocating in a sheet at a day-care.

7-month-old Oriya (Joseph Allen photo)

7-month-old Oriya (Joseph Allen photo)

“I was made to understand they murder my daughter, they murder my daughter,” the grieving mother said during an interview in front of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the woman, her daughter fell into the corner of a bed in a sheet which reportedly suffocated her. “So by the time they could have called me to come down, she had arrived at the Health Center unresponsive. By the time they could have bring her to Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation,” the distraught mother shared.

The baby’s grieving parents (Joseph Allen photo)

The baby’s grieving parents (Joseph Allen photo)

“How can a day-care be so irresponsible to allow my child to fall down and suffocate?” the young mother questioned.

“First thing, the day-care lady deprive me entrance to see how and where my child really fell, telling me how child care does come every day to inspect so there is no need for me to come in,” the mother said.

According to the woman, her daughter had gone home with a swollen head, prior to her death. She recalled that an employee of the day-care had told her, “Your baby is in safe hands.”

The grieving mother is demanding justice for the death of her child.

Up to press time the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had not issued a statement on the matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Godfrey Munroe is new GOA President

Godfrey Munroe is new GOA President

Mar 22, 2023

…six new faces to serve on National Olympic Committee By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Godfrey Munroe secured a landslide victory to be the new president of the Guyana Olympic Association...
Read More
Klaasen slams 54-ball century, South Africa level series

Klaasen slams 54-ball century, South Africa level...

Mar 22, 2023

Penultimate round bowls off today

Penultimate round bowls off today

Mar 22, 2023

GCB launches national U19 cricket season

GCB launches national U19 cricket season

Mar 22, 2023

AAG behind on funding for 18-member team for CARIFTA Games

AAG behind on funding for 18-member team for...

Mar 22, 2023

“The Queen Side” Girls’ Chess Camp a game-changer for young players

“The Queen Side” Girls’ Chess Camp a...

Mar 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]