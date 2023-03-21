U.S. Dept. of Justice offers technical support to develop Guyana’s cyber security framework

Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The United States Department of Justice’s cyber team, in conjunction with the Organization of America States (OAS) on Monday offered technical support towards the development of national cyber security frameworks to combat cybercrimes, especially in the security and energy sectors.
The offer was made during a meeting with the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice, Mr. Richard W. Downing and a team comprising Cybersecurity Program Manager from the Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism, Organization of America States (OAS), Ms. Kerry-Ann Barrett, and a team of Department of Justice (DOJ) cyber experts s and representatives of the Government of Guyana on cyber security solutions.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Downing and Ms. Barrett met with Ambassador Elisabe
th Harper, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, representatives from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), representatives from the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s chambers, representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
The duo encouraged Guyana’s accession to the Budapest Convention, or the Convention on Cybercrime, which would offer additional resources to strengthen domestic capacity for law enforcement responses when combatting cybercrime.
“This crucial step will help Guyana combat cyber threats as it undergoes a major economic transformation. Additionally, the DOJ cyber team, in conjunction with the OAS, offered technical support toward the development of national cyber security frameworks to combat cybercrimes, especially in the security and energy sectors. The team proposed similar support to CARICOM countries,” a statement from the United States Embassy in Guyana said on Monday.
In addition to the visit by DOJ, the U.S. Southern Command and Florida National Guard will send a cyber defense assessment team to Guyana this week, with the goal of sharing best practices with the Guyana Defence Force to protect military networks from cyber-attacks.
These visits by DOJ and USSOUTHCOM highlight the United States’ concerted efforts to assist Guyana in establishing and developing a strong cyber security defense to support future development.
