Stanleytown man dies after run over by car

Kaieteur News – A Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man died on Saturday after a car drove over him while he was lying on the Stanleytown Public Road.

Dead is Kelston Ferreira.

According to the police, the fatal incident occurred just around 22:30hrs that day and involved hire car HD2943 which was driven by Kristoff Pollydore, a 33-year-old man of Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD.

Information reaching the police revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road where the left side front wheel ran over Ferreira who was reportedly lying on the northern side of the road. It is believed that Ferreira was under the influence of alcohol.

Ferreira was picked up in an unconscious state to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

His body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Pollydore is in custody assisting police with their investigation.