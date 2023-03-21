Ramsammy leads MYO to six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada

Kaieteur News – Zeynul Ramsammy struck an attacking half century to lead Muslim Youth Organisation of Georgetown to a six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture recently at the Everest Cricket Club.

Tranzac batted first and managed 179 -9. Pacers Delon Ramsaroop and Shahid Mohamed sent back Kanish Panwa (04) and Anthony Khan (06) respectively while Roy Mohamed (01) was run out.

Anoush Fernandez struck nine fours and two sixes in a top score of 78 to steady the innings while Ajay Gainda made 29 and Zashan Ally 25.

Andy Ramgoolam took 2-14, Ricardo Percival 2-2 while Ramsaroop, Mohamed and Riyad Latif had one each.

Ramsammy and Shiloh Adams got the chase off to a solid start with Ramsammy striking 10 fours while Adams hit four fours. Adams was removed by M. Nandu for 49 and Ramsammy was lbw to Nandu for 61.

Jaden Campbell made 13 and Abdul Ramsammy 16 while Latif was not out on 20 and Marlon Boele was unbeaten on four as MYO responded with 180-4 in 33.2 overs.

Nandu had 2-26.