Ramsammy leads MYO to six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada

Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Zeynul Ramsammy struck an attacking half century to lead Muslim Youth Organisation of Georgetown to a six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture recently at the Everest Cricket Club.
Tranzac batted first and managed 179 -9. Pacers Delon Ramsaroop and Shahid Mohamed sent back Kanish Panwa (04) and Anthony Khan (06) respectively while Roy Mohamed (01) was run out.
Anoush Fernandez struck nine fours and two sixes in a top score of 78 to steady the innings while Ajay Gainda made 29 and Zashan Ally 25.
Andy Ramgoolam took 2-14, Ricardo Percival 2-2 while Ramsaroop, Mohamed and Riyad Latif had one each.
Ramsammy and Shiloh Adams got the chase off to a solid start with Ramsammy striking 10 fours while Adams hit four fours. Adams was removed by M. Nandu for 49 and Ramsammy was lbw to Nandu for 61.
Jaden Campbell made 13 and Abdul Ramsammy 16 while Latif was not out on 20 and Marlon Boele was unbeaten on four as MYO responded with 180-4 in 33.2 overs.
Nandu had 2-26.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 21, 2023– Ballin4Peace edged out in semis Kaieteur News – Two exciting days of basketball in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic at the Burnham Court culminated with Linden All-Stars retaining their...
Mar 21, 2023
Mar 21, 2023
Mar 21, 2023
Mar 21, 2023
Mar 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old mechanic from the mining town of Linden died on Tuesday after a tire exploded and struck... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]