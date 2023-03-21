Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramsammy leads MYO to six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada

Mar 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Zeynul Ramsammy struck an attacking half century to lead Muslim Youth Organisation of Georgetown to a six-wicket win over Tranzac of Canada when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture recently at the Everest Cricket Club.

Tranzac batted first and managed 179 -9. Pacers Delon Ramsaroop and Shahid Mohamed sent back Kanish Panwa (04) and Anthony Khan (06) respectively while Roy Mohamed (01) was run out.

Anoush Fernandez struck nine fours and two sixes in a top score of 78 to steady the innings while Ajay Gainda made 29 and Zashan Ally 25.

Andy Ramgoolam took 2-14, Ricardo Percival 2-2 while Ramsaroop, Mohamed and Riyad Latif had one each.

The victorious MYO team.

The victorious MYO team.

Ramsammy and Shiloh Adams got the chase off to a solid start with Ramsammy striking 10 fours while Adams hit four fours. Adams was removed by M. Nandu for 49 and Ramsammy was lbw to Nandu for 61.

Jaden Campbell made 13 and Abdul Ramsammy 16 while Latif was not out on 20 and Marlon Boele was unbeaten on four as MYO responded with 180-4 in 33.2 overs.

Nandu had 2-26.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Linden All-stars retain Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic title

Linden All-stars retain Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic title

Mar 21, 2023

– Ballin4Peace edged out in semis Kaieteur News – Two exciting days of basketball in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic at the Burnham Court culminated with Linden All-Stars retaining their...
Read More
Harpy Eagles go 11 points clear after round three

Harpy Eagles go 11 points clear after round three

Mar 21, 2023

Day two washed out at GCC Bourda

Day two washed out at GCC Bourda

Mar 21, 2023

GCB names GHE 4-day team for fourth round WIC match

GCB names GHE 4-day team for fourth round WIC...

Mar 21, 2023

Service must supersede ambitions of Power and Perks as GOA Elections set for today

Service must supersede ambitions of Power and...

Mar 21, 2023

Alvin Kallicharran to celebrate birthday today with Port Mourant visit

Alvin Kallicharran to celebrate birthday today...

Mar 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]