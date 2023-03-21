Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Linden youth dies as tire explodes at vulcanizing shop

Mar 21, 2023 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old mechanic from the mining town of Linden died on Tuesday after a tire exploded and struck him on his face and neck.

Dead: Joshown Goddard

Dead is Joshown Goddard of Self Help Housing Scheme, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 13:00h at the Johnson Vulcanizing Shop in Linden. Workers at the vulcanizing shop reported that Goddard was pumping air in a heavy duty tire when it suddenly exploded, striking his face and neck.

Goddard’s co-workers believe that he died from the impact. They said that after they heard the explosion, they checked on him only to find him lying on the ground with his neck and face slashed.

The co-workers suggested that Goddard may have over pumped the tire causing it to explode. He was not wearing any safety gear at the time of his death.

The police were alerted and Goddard’s body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Goddard’s mother Mitchelle Goddard said she heard the news only moments after talking to her son.

“We were talking whole morning, whole morning we messaging, oh God meh baby gone,” the distraught mother said.

Johnson Vulcanizing Shop

Kaieteur News understands that Goddard was employed at the vulcanizing shop for a number of years.

Investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Labour.

