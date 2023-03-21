Linden All-stars retain Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic title

– Ballin4Peace edged out in semis

Kaieteur News – Two exciting days of basketball in the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic at the Burnham Court culminated with Linden All-Stars retaining their title.

The March 18 – 19 event featured 16 teams, but when it came down to the final two teams standing, the Linden All-Stars side of Stanton Rose Jr, Shelroy Thomas, Shane Webster and Harold Adams brushed aside GT Ballers 21 – 13.

In 3×3 basketball, the first team to score 21 points in 10 minutes of play, is adjudged the winner, or a winner is also determined with the team that scores the most points in 10 minutes.

Both teams played undefeated in the tournament’s preliminary round and topped their respective groups.

GT Ballers stormed past the impressive-looking Ballin4Peace USA team, who seemed poised to hoist the trophy after steamrolling through Group A.

However, Dominic Vincente, Oqaucey Shortt, Nikkoloi Smith and Ryan Stephney had other plans when they faced the USA team in the first semi-finals.

Former ‘pro baller’ Haron Hargrave was lighting the tournament up with his sniper-like aim along with Marcin Termena.

Birchell Glenn and Kelvin Fraser were the USA team’s muscle in the tournament, but the GT Ballers team wanted to ensure that the trophy and the $400,000 from Team Mohamed’s remained in the Land of Many Waters.

The Guyanese men battled to a 21 – 14 win over the Americans, while the tournament’s eventual winners, Linden All-Stars, made light work of Bullets.

Ballin4Peace didn’t leave empty-handed; they finished third and pocketed $100,000, compliments of VSH Guyana Inc.

Century Tamara Logistics Services Inc’s Business Development Officer, Varshnie Rampersaud, was on hand to present Linden All-Stars with their Championship Rings.

The oil and gas logistics company teamed up with Jacobs Jewellery for this year’s first-place incentive.

Stanton Rose Jr was named tournament MVP and pocketed $50,000 from Signature Moves Marketing Agency. The company is owned by former National basketball player Steve Neils Jr and his wife, Ulex Smith-Neils.

Rose will also be riding back to Region 10 on a motorcycle, thanks to Rock Auto Trans and Spares.

“I was more than pleased with the outcome and the success of this year’s tournament. I think it was almost perfect, and that’s all thanks to the players and officials,” Toney said.

Suriname FIBA-accredited referees Harold Meinzak and Mitchell Zeefuik, according to Toney, raised the profile of officiating in the tournament.

“Over the couple years of the tournament, officiating was a sour point, so I invested to bring referees in. GBF president Michael Singh made contact with his Suriname counterparts and they identified two of their best officials to complement what we have in Guyana. The players hardly had any complaints and everything went smooth,” Toney said.

Toney thanked ENet, MVP Sports, Cole’s Screen Printing, Star Party Rentals, HJ 94.1FM, Germans Restaurant, Slingerz Family Entertainment, Shi-Oil, Trophy Stall and Nel Global Security Company Inc for coming on board and helping to make the 2023 edition a success.