Harpy Eagles go 11 points clear after round three

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Athanaze, Cornwall lead individual lists

Kaieteur News – Following Round three’s completion in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 2022/23 West Indies Championship, current leader, Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), have established a lead of 11.2 points ahead of their closest competitor as they prepare for the penultimate round.

Harpy Eagles have recorded two wins and a drawn result from the three matches they’ve played to accumulate a total of 49 points in the four-day formatted tournament. They also lead the Bonus Points tally with 22 match points after claiming seven Pace Bowling Points, six Batting Points and nine Bowling Points.

Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) have surged int

o second place on 37.8 points with their latest result that saw them pick up their first win in three games. Volcanoes recorded draws in Rounds one and two but are backed by a favourable amount of Bonus points, which currently stands at 18.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) are in third on 34.2 points with a win and two drawn results under their belt. Like Volcanoes, they too have accumulated 18 Bonus Points thus far. The top three teams remain undefeated while the bottom three teams have all conceded defeat.

Defending Champion, Barbados Pride (BP), have had a torrid time this season and are fourth with 31.2 points from a win and two losses. The Bajans have tallied the fourth highest in the Bonus bracket with 12 points.

The Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Red Force franchise sits in fifth on 24.8 points, 12 of which came from Bonus Points. They are yet to taste victory this season with two draws and a loss in as many matches.

In the cellar are Jamaica Scorpions (JS), who, like Red Force, are winless on 15.4 points with two losses and a drawn result on their record.

Round four is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, to Saturday, March 25, with three more matches across Guyana and T&T.

At the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence, Harpy Eagles land to take on the Jamaica Scorpions while Windward Islands Volcanoes meet Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) and Barbados Pride will be hosted by T&T Red Force at the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO).

Athanze, Cornwall lead…

Windward Islands’ Alick Athanaze and Leeward Islands’ Rahkeem Cornwall have climbed to the top of the Most Runs and Most Wickets lists this season after impressive performances during the six innings they’ve each played.

Athanze has scored 422 runs at an average of 70.33, while T&T’s Darren Bravo is second with 371 runs at an average of 74.20 and Guyana’s Matthew Nandu is third with 247 runs at an average of 41.16. Nandu’s captain, Leon Johnson, has sprung up to fourth place with 216 runs while Sunil Ambris (WIV) has 216 runs and Kevin Sinclair (GHE) has 214 runs.

Meanwhile, Cornwall is also ninth in the top 10 on the Most Runs lists with 198; the only player to have made it onto both lists. He leads the Most Wickets list with 21 scalps and has picked up two 10-wicket match hauls, while Guyanese Veerasammy Permaul is second with 17 wickets.

T&T’s Bryan Charles and WIV’s Justin Greaves are both tied on 15 wickets each, Guyana’s Ronsford Beaton has 13, while Ryan John (WIV), Akeem Jordan (BP), Joel McAllister (BP) and Patrick Harty (JS) have all tallied 12 wickets each.

The final round is billed for March 29 to April 1.