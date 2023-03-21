Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

GCB names GHE 4-day team for fourth round WIC match

Mar 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced its Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) 4-Day team for the fourth-round match of the West Indies Championship (WIC), 2023.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Gudakesh Motie

Veerasammy Permaul

The team was selected by GCB’s Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ramnaresh Sarwan and selectors Albert Clements, Peter Persaud, and Royan Fredericks.

GHE will play Jamaica Scorpions in their fourth-round WIC match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, commencing from 10:00 hours tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. This GHE team is as follows: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson,

 

Kemol Savory

Kevin Sinclair

Leon Johnson

Kemol Savory, Leon Johnson (Captain), Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul (Vice Captain), Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, Antony Adams, and Shamar Joseph.

The team current sit atop the standings and will look to go all the way to championship honours this year.

