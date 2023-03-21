Day two washed out at GCC Bourda

Kaieteur News – Day Two of the match between Demerara and Essequibo in the third and final round of the Men’s Senior Inter county Four Day cricket tournament was washed out with only overs into the Essequibo first innings at Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

Demerara 430-7 declared from 93.3 overs, with Essequibo 28-2 as Day two was called off around 12:30 hours by umpires due to rain. Demerara resumed batting with an overnight score of 394-6. After batting for 6.3 overs in the first session, they added 36 runs to their overnight score. Akshaya Persaud was the only wicket to fall as the captain of the Demerara team opted to have a go at the Essequibo batters.

Essequibo in reply of Demerara first innings were 12-0 in 3.2 overs before the rain interrupted play at around 10:45 hours. Play resumed a short while after at 11:12hrs with Kevon Boodie and Avinash Persaud both on 4 runs each. Essequibo loss their first wicket at 26-1 as Avinash Persaud was out caught at short-leg from an attempted pull-shot off the bowling of Chris Barnwell. Ashmead Nedd claimed the wicket of Ronaldo Renne; caught and bowled before rain interrupted play for the second time, forcing the standing umpires to abandon play with Kevon Boodie unbeaten on 15 runs and Malcolm Hubbard on 1 not out.

Demerara 430-7 declared. Ricardo Adams finished 4-128. Essequibo were 28-2 with Barnwell and Nedd one wicket apiece.

Match continues today at 9:30 hours at the same venue for Day Three action.