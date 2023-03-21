Latest update March 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Cotton Field home goes up in flames as schoolboy sets mattress on fire

Mar 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Six people have been displaced after a fire on Monday gutted their home at Cotton Field on the Essequibo Coast.

The aftermath of the Cotton Field fire

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the fire started around 13:15hrs. Seik Rahaman who is head of the home said that the fire occurred while he was at work. Rahaman said at the time of the fire, his wife, Tracy Devellier was at a neighbour’s home, while one of his daughters-in- law along with a grandchild were at home. He said, “The small boy, he in nursery school, but today [Monday] he nah go school after he nah bin feel too well.”

The man said his wife contacted him to break the dreaded news that the house was on fire. “By time me and the boss reach is bare fire,” Rahaman added. “What we understand is that the lil boy go in the house and he light the mattress with a lighter. We usually keep a lighter to light the stove and so, and is the lighter that he pick up,” Rahaman related.

Persons gathered at the scene of the fire

Kaieteur News was told that within minutes, the fire quickly gutted the flat wooden home.  Rahaman, who said that he cleans trench for a living and estimates his losses at $2 Million. Citizens willing to assist the family can contact them on 693-6619.

