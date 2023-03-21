Cooperation critical to achieving national harmony – ERC

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Tuesday said that it is committed to Guyanese of all ethnicities with the aim of “a stable society and upholding the rule of law”.

In a statement in observance of the United Nations ‘International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination’, the ERC said that as a multi-ethnic society Guyana faces many challenges among its diverse peoples, whose foreparents experienced varying levels of discrimination at varying periods.

“Today, many years later, the internationally recognized observance annually seeks to spur continued interest and awareness to rid societies of a destructive practice. The ERC, in its monumental task, seeks the cooperation of everyone to achieve national harmony in the society,” the ERC said in its statement.

The Commission said it remains firm on its mandate to “promote harmony and good relations” in a multi-ethnic society and to build peace and understanding.

“This observance is a pertinent and well-intentioned desire by the UN to promote racial and ethnic harmony everywhere. The ERC is resolute that the UN observance worldwide will further promote the much needed awareness to stop and prevent occurrences of prejudice based on an individual’s racial or ethnic background,” the statement said.

Moreover, the ERC said it recognizes that the elimination of the aforementioned prejudices is paramount for the preservation of peace and brotherhood.