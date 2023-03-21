Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup set for March 26th

Kaieteur News – The 2nd annual Canje Softball Cup now being branded as the “Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup” is slated to be played on Sunday 26th March 2023 at the Goed Banana Land Sports Club Ground in East Canje, Berbice from 09:00hrs.

This year’s event has seen the teaming up of the Name Brand Softball Team of Adelphi, Canje, and the One Family Star Promotions coming together in making this one-day ten overs aside knock-out competition possible.

According to the coordinator of the event, Mr. Randy Baichand, this year’s competition will be bigger and better by seeing more prizes at stake and its being made an open competition for teams that are interested to take part within regions 5 and 6 that wanted to be in action as they will be vying for the championship.

According to the organizers, several businesses already pledged their support towards making the event a success and they are: A. Ally’s and Sons, Bob & Sons (Mazar) supermarket, Yadram and Son Construction, Fordy’s Catering, High-End Shop N/A, and Narine Auto Mechanic.

According to the organizers, over $200,000 in cash and trophies are up for grabs and will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The coordinators are encouraging the residents to bring out their families and have a fun-filled day with cricket action and lots of side attractions which includes male and female dancing competitions, children dancing competition, 100m male and female sprint race, buns eating competition, tug-a-war, and much more.

Interested teams can make contact the coordinator at 670-5795 for registration.

Registration will be closed on Friday 24th March.