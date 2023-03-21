Alvin Kallicharran to celebrate birthday today with Port Mourant visit

Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s most illustrious former West Indies cricket captains and batting maestros, Alvin Kallicharran; Kalli as he’s long since become familiarly known as in every cricketing corner of the globe; will be celebrating his March 21, 2023, 74th Birthday in a most memorable manner. Kallicharran will be returning to Port Mourant Berbice, his birthplace and the spawning ground for his eventual career as one of the most outstanding batsmen Guyana and the West Indies has ever produced, for the official launching of an illustrated children’s storybook celebrating his cricketing journey.

Authored by Tony McWatt, the son of the late former Guyana and West Indies wicketkeeper batsman Clifford Baby boy McWatt, the Alvin Kallicharran Guyana’s Pocket Dynamo Caribbean Cricket Superhero Illustrated Children’s Storybook chronicles Kalli’s cricket career journey. From the humblest of beginnings to its finest ever performance, his 1975 Inaugural ICC World Cup thrashing of Australia’s legendary fast bowlers at England’s Oval Cricket Ground.

Published as a 32 page plus covers, full coloured, illustrated paperback the Alvin Kallicharran Guyana’s Pocket Dynamo Little Giant Caribbean Cricket Superhero Children’s Storybook will be officially launched in celebration of Kalli’s 74th at a Berbice Cricket Board hosted special event to be held at the Port Mourant Portuguese Community Centre.

Starting time for today’s Launch will be at 3:00 pm sharp. During the launch several hundred copies of the book will be presented to the Berbice Cricket Board for subsequent distribution to the county’s Primary School aged young cricketers courtesy of Laparkan Canada.

While in Berbice, Kallicharran also conducted a two-hour coaching session for the county’s youth cricketers. The coaching session ran from 3:00 – 5:00 pm yesterday March 20 and was held at the Port Mourant cricket ground.