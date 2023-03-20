Taxi driver busted with ganja at Harbour Bridge

Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2023 News
A West Bank taxi driver was on Friday busted by police at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) with more than one pound of marijuana.
Police identified him as a 33-year-old man of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). He was reportedly busted around 10:30hrs by a policeman on motorcycle patrol.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), they received information that he might be transporting narcotics. The patrol cop reportedly intercepted him at the western end of the Harbour Bridge. The patrol rank accompanied by a senior rank, requested to search his car.
Inside the trunk, they found three bulky plastic bags containing marijuana. The taxi driver was cautioned and taken to the La Grange Police Station where the narcotics were weighed and amounted to 1,361 kilograms of cannabis. He remains in police custody pending charges.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 20, 2023– Both teams qualified for CAC Games Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded...
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – What is often nice-sounding and inspirational is often out of touch with reality.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]