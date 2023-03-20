Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Taxi driver busted with ganja at Harbour Bridge

Mar 20, 2023 News

A West Bank taxi driver was on Friday busted by police at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) with more than one pound of marijuana.

The ganja found in the taxi driver’s car

Police identified him as a 33-year-old man of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). He was reportedly busted around 10:30hrs by a policeman on motorcycle patrol.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), they received information that he might be transporting narcotics. The patrol cop reportedly intercepted him at the western end of the Harbour Bridge.  The patrol rank accompanied by a senior rank, requested to search his car.

His impounded car.

Inside the trunk, they found three bulky plastic bags containing marijuana. The taxi driver was cautioned and taken to the La Grange Police Station where the narcotics were weighed and amounted to 1,361 kilograms of cannabis. He remains in police custody pending charges.

 

 

 

 

 

 

