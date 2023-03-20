Runs galore as Demerara pile up 394-6 on the first day

Kaieteur News – Third and final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Men’s Senior Inter County Four Day cricket tournament commenced yesterday at GCC ground Bourda. Essequibo battled with Demerara; Essequibo Men won the toss and chose to field first.

Batting first, Demerara posted 394-6 from 86.5 overs on the first day with Akshaya Persaud top scoring with 110 runs not out. Three other batters also got scores over fifty; Raymond Perez stroked a solid 84 (10×4, 2×6), Sachin Singh 57 (4×4, 3×6) and Ronaldo Ali Mohammed 63 (6×4, 3×6).

After the first sessions Demerara were 123-2 as Essequibo’s bowlers failed to restrict the batters on Day one. Demerara kept scoring rapidly in the second and third session; scoring 273 runs in those two sessions while losing four wickets in the process. Akshaya Persaud featured in two hundred run partnerships; one with Perez of 110 runs, while the other was with Ali Mohammed of 103 runs.

Akshaya Persaud and Ronaldo Ali Mohammed had a good third session partnership which led Demerara to a formidable 376-5 with Ali Mohammed bringing up his half century with a huge six over mid-wicket. Demerara lost their fifth wicket; Ali Mohammed looked to hit Quinten Sampson back over his head, only to find the fielder at the long-on position. Akshaya Persaud later went on to make a brilliant century as Demerara continued to piling runs on Day One.

Round two century maker Shamar Yearwood joined Akshaya Persaud on 103 runs. However Yearwood was the last wicket to fall; bowled by a turning delivery from Ricardo Adams for six runs.

At stumps, Demerara were 394-6. Ricardo Adams finished with 4-106 from his 26.5 overs with Akshaya Persaud unbeaten on 110 runs, Ashmead Nedd still to face a ball.

Play resumes at 9:30hrs today for Day two action of Men’s Senior inter county four day cricket tournament.