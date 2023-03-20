Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

New Amsterdam Hospital begins transition to digital X-rays        

Mar 20, 2023 News

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The New Amsterdam Hospital has started its transitioned from the old analog system of issuing films for x-rays to digital x-rays, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Bob Ramnauth said on Thursday.

Dr. Ramnauth told Kaieteur News that some patients were concerned that the hospital was running out of x-ray films but were pleasantly surprised when their digital images were transferred to their smart phones instead of being handed the large black film in an envelope.

“Digital x-rays do not use films like the old system but rather produces digital images,” Dr. Ramnauth said noting that the system is not only modern but more advanced allowing patients to have enhanced quality of their x-rays.

However, Dr. Ramnauth while there has been progress in digitizing the x-rays, the hospital has not completely transitioned. “It’s an ongoing process and will take some time,” the New Amsterdam Hospital CEO told Kaieteur News.

Back in July 2022, the CEO had revealed to the media that the hospital had plans of changing its entire x-ray system from the old analogue system to digital.  Engineers were at the time re-designing the hospital’s structure to suit specifications sent by suppliers to its management.

Dr. Ramanauth told the media that once the new digital system is installed the speed at which x-rays are done will increase significantly.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was the first in the country to make use of the digital x-rays. The Government had purchased three digital x-ray machines for the hospital at a total cost of $113M and they were officially commissioned in January 2022.

According to medical experts, digital x-rays are considered to be much safer because they produce 80 percent less radiation than the tradition x-ray systems (use of films).

 

 

 

 

 

 

