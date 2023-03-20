NDIA to spend $268M to build roads, bridge at Victoria & Nabacalis

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture would soon be constructing all-weather roads and an access bridge at Victoria Village and Nabacalis located on the East Coast of Demerara.

It was revealed at Thursday’s opening of tenders that the Authority’s engineer had estimated that $268,404,390 would execute the works. According to the tender information, an all-weather road will be constructed at Victoria for an estimated cost of $110,000,000 while an all-weather road and an access bridge will be built in Nabacalis for an estimated cost of $158 million. A total of five firms have bid to execute both projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

