Man reportedly identified killer before dying

Kaieteur News – The Alberttown man allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday reportedly named a close relative as his killer before dying.

Kaieteur News on Sunday reported that the dead man identified as Esan Hamilton, 23, a father of three and construction worker of Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, was stabbed to death by the relative after he had slapped her while she slept.

Police did not confirm if this was what had transpired, but reported that he had named the relative as the one who had stabbed him around 06:30hrs that day.

According to police, the man implicated the relative as his killer to his aunt after he came out of his bedroom holding his abdomen.

His aunt told police that she was in the kitchen of the dead man’s home when Hamilton came out of his bedroom. He reportedly told her, “Look what she do to me”. The aunt then placed him in chair in their living room where she noticed that he had a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen.

His aunt then alerted other relatives and they rushed Hamilton to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving treatment.

Police have recovered two knives from the home while they continue to interrogate the relative about the murder.