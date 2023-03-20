Labourer remanded to prison for murder of New Amsterdam man

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was on Friday arraigned before the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on the charge of murder.

Ryan Dhanpat appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh to answer to the murder charge which read that on Sunday 12th March 2023, Dhanpat, at Budhan’s Housing Scheme, West Canje Berbice murdered Kevin Small of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until April 28th 2023.

Police said that on Sunday, March 12, 2023 Small, Shamar Wilson and two others had gone to Caracas Dam for a swim in the trench. Shortly after, Dhanpat and two others arrived and confronted them, an argument ensued and it became physical. Kevin Small plunged into the trench to escape the fight but was pulled by Dhanpat who was armed with a cutlass. He dealt Small several chops about his body.

Wilson subsequently jumped in to help Small but he too was chopped, the men then escaped. Wilson was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Small was later found motionless near a house in Budhan Scheme, West Canje Berbice.

Ryan Dhanpat, 34 a labourer of Smythfield Village, New Amsterdam was arrested in a hire car the following day.

Meanwhile, a post mortem conducted on the body of Small revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage compounded by an incised wound to the forearm.