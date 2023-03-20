Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

I see great days ahead for the PNCR and a great PNCR

Mar 20, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I would like to take this opportunity to commend the members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) for their recent actions, which have demonstrated that Burnham’s Party lives and breathes.

As I reflect on the remarkable leadership of the Founder Leader, Mr. Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, OE, SC, I am reminded that his success was due in no small part to the commitment and competence of Comrades from all ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and societal standings. One such group was the ‘Indian Arm’, which was a formidable force in the party and in Guyana at large. They were highly trusted and among the most efficient Comrades, who helped the PNCR become the most democratic and most powerful mass-based political organization in the country and the Caribbean.

I would like to salute the likes of Ganesh Mahipaul, Ubraj Narine, Daniel Seeram, Natasha Singh-Lewis, and Geeta Chandan-Edmond for their recent demonstration of what our Founder Leader held dear – the ‘Indian Arm’. These brave men and women spoke out against vile comments and remained firmly rooted with the party, lashing out against discrimination and bigotry, while making a national call for unity and for the principles laid by our Founder Leader to reign again throughout Guyana. I can only imagine the smile on our Founder Leader’s face as he watches these Comrades.

Their bravery and commitment have reinvigorated me, and I trust that they will continue to exhibit such qualities throughout their careers. I see great days ahead for the PNCR and a great PNCR. I urge all to rally to the PNCR!

Respectfully,
Irvin Allen

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in June

Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in...

Mar 20, 2023

– Both teams qualified for CAC Games Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded...
Read More
GCB names national Under-15 team

GCB names national Under-15 team

Mar 20, 2023

Chase’s Academic fires 16 past Bygeval

Chase’s Academic fires 16 past Bygeval

Mar 20, 2023

Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars race into semis with dominant performances

Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars race into...

Mar 20, 2023

Every eye should focus on the GOA

Every eye should focus on the GOA

Mar 20, 2023

Runs galore as Demerara pile up 394-6 on the first day

Runs galore as Demerara pile up 394-6 on the...

Mar 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]