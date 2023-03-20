I see great days ahead for the PNCR and a great PNCR

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I would like to take this opportunity to commend the members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) for their recent actions, which have demonstrated that Burnham’s Party lives and breathes.

As I reflect on the remarkable leadership of the Founder Leader, Mr. Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, OE, SC, I am reminded that his success was due in no small part to the commitment and competence of Comrades from all ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and societal standings. One such group was the ‘Indian Arm’, which was a formidable force in the party and in Guyana at large. They were highly trusted and among the most efficient Comrades, who helped the PNCR become the most democratic and most powerful mass-based political organization in the country and the Caribbean.

I would like to salute the likes of Ganesh Mahipaul, Ubraj Narine, Daniel Seeram, Natasha Singh-Lewis, and Geeta Chandan-Edmond for their recent demonstration of what our Founder Leader held dear – the ‘Indian Arm’. These brave men and women spoke out against vile comments and remained firmly rooted with the party, lashing out against discrimination and bigotry, while making a national call for unity and for the principles laid by our Founder Leader to reign again throughout Guyana. I can only imagine the smile on our Founder Leader’s face as he watches these Comrades.

Their bravery and commitment have reinvigorated me, and I trust that they will continue to exhibit such qualities throughout their careers. I see great days ahead for the PNCR and a great PNCR. I urge all to rally to the PNCR!

Respectfully,

Irvin Allen