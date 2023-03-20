Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in June

– Both teams qualified for CAC Games

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded yesterday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown Guyana. The event completed the preliminary rounds, as well as quarter and semi finals on Saturday.

The three-day event which saw Guyana’s Men and Women teams qualifying for the CAC Games following some exciting semi final wins on Saturday evening.

Guyana’s Men defeated Barbados 3-0 in their semi finals encounter, while the Women upset the Costa Rica Women’s team 3-2. This was the first of a few objectives of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) leading up to this month of action.

According to the President of GTTA Godfrey Munroe, “This was the ultimate goal, qualifying for these games; the focus now is on placement for the remainder of this tournament. The performance is a good precursor in preparation of the Senior Caribbean tournament and other engagements for the teams.”

The Men’s team are: Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson and Paul David. The Women’s team comprises: Olympian Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves, Thuraia Thomas, and Jasmine Billingy.