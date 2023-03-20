Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in June

Mar 20, 2023 Sports

– Both teams qualified for CAC Games

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded yesterday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown Guyana. The event completed the preliminary rounds, as well as quarter and semi finals on Saturday.

Guyana Men table tennis team (from left) Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson and Shemar Britton.

Female team against Costa Rica

The three-day event which saw Guyana’s Men and Women teams qualifying for the CAC Games following some exciting semi final wins on Saturday evening.

Guyana’s Men defeated Barbados 3-0 in their semi finals encounter, while the Women upset the Costa Rica Women’s team 3-2. This was the first of a few objectives of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) leading up to this month of action.

Chelsea Edgill in action on day two

According to the President of GTTA Godfrey Munroe, “This was the ultimate goal, qualifying for these games; the focus now is on placement for the remainder of this tournament. The performance is a good precursor in preparation of the Senior Caribbean tournament and other engagements for the teams.”

The Men’s team are: Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson and Paul David. The Women’s team comprises: Olympian Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves, Thuraia Thomas, and Jasmine Billingy.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in June

Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in...

Mar 20, 2023

– Both teams qualified for CAC Games Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded...
Read More
GCB names national Under-15 team

GCB names national Under-15 team

Mar 20, 2023

Chase’s Academic fires 16 past Bygeval

Chase’s Academic fires 16 past Bygeval

Mar 20, 2023

Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars race into semis with dominant performances

Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars race into...

Mar 20, 2023

Every eye should focus on the GOA

Every eye should focus on the GOA

Mar 20, 2023

Runs galore as Demerara pile up 394-6 on the first day

Runs galore as Demerara pile up 394-6 on the...

Mar 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]