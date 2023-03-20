Guyana’s Men and Women table tennis team heads to El Salvador in June

Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2023 Sports
– Both teams qualified for CAC Games
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded yesterday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown Guyana. The event completed the preliminary rounds, as well as quarter and semi finals on Saturday.
The three-day event which saw Guyana’s Men and Women teams qualifying for the CAC Games following some exciting semi final wins on Saturday evening.
Guyana’s Men defeated Barbados 3-0 in their semi finals encounter, while the Women upset the Costa Rica Women’s team 3-2. This was the first of a few objectives of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) leading up to this month of action.
According to the President of GTTA Godfrey Munroe, “This was the ultimate goal, qualifying for these games; the focus now is on placement for the remainder of this tournament. The performance is a good precursor in preparation of the Senior Caribbean tournament and other engagements for the teams.”
The Men’s team are: Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson and Paul David. The Women’s team comprises: Olympian Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves, Thuraia Thomas, and Jasmine Billingy.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 20, 2023– Both teams qualified for CAC Games Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) hosting its Central America and Caribbean (CAC) qualifier event concluded...
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – What is often nice-sounding and inspirational is often out of touch with reality.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]