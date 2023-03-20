Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars race into semis with dominant performances

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force Football Club and the Pakuri Jaguars Football Club were both dominant in their respective quarterfinals matches in the 2023 Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff.

In the first quarterfinals of the day the Guyana Defence Force Football Club defeated Foxy

Ladies Football Club, 12 -1 at the St Cuthbert’s Mission Ground.

The emphatic score line was due to seven goals by Glenda Lewis and one goal each from Melinda Scott, Kellyann Niles, Zorina Ali and Yantra Kenswell and an own goal.

GDF executed a strong attacking strategy, preventing their opponent from creating chances to get back into the game.

Striker Jenel Edmonson scored the lone goal for Foxy Ladies.

In the second playoff quarterfinals match of the afternoon, Pakuri Jaguars Football Club defeated Santos Football Club 9 – 0.

The home side gave fans and supporters something to cheer about with four goals from

Britney Poonsammy, two goals from Sabantho Simon and one goal each from Sabano Simon, Hilary Henry and Ann Joseph.

President of the Women’s Football Association (WFA) Andrea Johnson congratulated the

Guyana Defence Force Football Club on setting the record for the most goals secured in a single match in the 2023 playoff.

“We are seeing some very action-packed matches in the quarterfinals of the GFF Women’s Development Football League Playoff. Congratulations to all the teams. Congratulations to the GDF and the Pakuri Jaguars on their victories today and advancing to Semifinals.

She added: “We are gearing up for a thrilling semifinals and championship match up. I want to thank the GFF, the players, the officials, the communities and the fans and our sponsor MVP Sports. We could not have done this without you. WFA remains committed to equality in football that means more access to training programmes and community, regional and national tournaments.”

The 12-club playoff is sponsored by MVP Sports. The league was launched in June 2022 with 37 teams from across Guyana to give female players more match minutes.

The 12 clubs are Bartica All Stars FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Essequibo All Stars FC, Foxy Ladies FC, Milerock FC, Coomacka FC, Pakuri Jaguars FC, New Amsterdam United FC, Guyana Police Football Club, Guyana Defence Force FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Santos FC.

Semi Finals will see the Fruta Conquerors FC taking on the Pakuri Jaguars FC and the

Guyana Defence Force will face with the Guyana Police Force.