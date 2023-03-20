GCB names national Under-15 team

Mohabir, Ramdeholl are Captain and Vice-Captain, Lewis and Nanan are new comers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has named the Guyana Under-15 team which will participate in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-15 Tournament 2023. This Tournament, which is dubbed CWI Rising Star Under-15 Rising Championship, is scheduled for Antigua and Barbuda from April 2, 2023, to April 13, 2023.

The GCB Junior Selection Committee led by Chairman Andre Percival and comprising the other selection members Balram Samaroo, Latchman Yadram, and Denesh Joseph, selected the National Under-15 team on Friday, March 17, 2023. The team presents an excellent mixture of skilled players.

Dave Mohabir will once again lead the National Under-15 side. The Guyana Under-15 team placed second in the 2022 CWI Regional Under-15 Tournament. Similarly, Romario Ramdeholl will once again act as the Vice- Captain to Mohabir.

The team includes the five players who have been identified by CWI from the 2022 CWI Rising Star Tournament for special development activities. These players are Opening-batter Navin Boodwah, Left-arm Spinner Arun Gainda, Fast bowler Arif Khan, Right-arm leg spinner Dhanesh Persaud, and Wicket-keeper Sohail Mohamed. The identification of these emerging players, allows CWI and the GCB to place special development emphasis on their growth and development in the game.

The Guyana Under-15 Team 2023 is as follows: Dave Mohabir (Captain), Romario Ramdeholl (Vice Captain), Navin Boodwah, Adrian Hetmyer, Arun Gainda, Dhanesh Persaud, Zandon Rose, Razam Koobir, Sohil Mohamed (wicket Keeper), Jonathan Mentore, Shane Prince, Arif Khan, Emmannuel Lewis, and Trilok Nanan.

The standbys are Nicholas Lovell, Mickle Sharma, Thierry Henry, Feaaz Baksh, Nicholas Hall, Visual Williams, and Krishan Silas and Brandon Henry.