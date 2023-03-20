Every eye should focus on the GOA

Letter to the Sports Editor…

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I write to add my sentiments to the OP-ED that was carried in this newspaper yesterday, captioned “Change and the GOA Emperor”.

The scribe of that masterpiece has highlighted a couple of possible outcomes that I think every Guyanese – near and far should keep their eyes on. For ease of reference, I will excerpt the particular paragraphs that warrant the most attention.

“While the possible intervention of the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) which represents the 41 national committees of the Americas, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has not been publicly cited or endorsed, any attempt at such a move can be viewed as means to create confusion, or worst yet, offer the nation potential residency in the international wilderness.

Would the GOA boss opt for, or even entertain utilising such an avenue and intervention, when a domestic solution, [evident by the General Secretary fiasco], to any of the dilemmas facing the entity can be resolved in an egalitarian manner?”

The opinion above connotes the possible destruction of the organization if Juman Yassin is no longer chief. This assertion ought to raise alarm bells. Could greed consume an individual to such lower tiers?

Guyana, our beloved country embraces multiple ethnicities. We may be divided by politics, race, religion, and even culture at times. The only thing that brings us together in jubilation and harmony for many years is Sport. Whether it is cricket, football, track and field, boxing, or any other discipline, we stand United when our fellow Guyanese are competing on the world stage.

The GOA elections are slated for tomorrow. The only certainty thus far is the removal of Yassin from the executive. This nation hopes that bitterness and vindictiveness do not consume the outgoing president. I hope there’s a smooth transition of power, but only time will tell.

Any attempt to besmirch sport in Guyana should be condemned by every Guyanese within these 83,000 square miles, and also by those in the diaspora. I await the outcome with watchful eyes. You should too!

Respectfully,

Geoffrey Stoll Heyliger