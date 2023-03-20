Chase’s Academic fires 16 past Bygeval

2023 Milo U18 Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) has made an even greater statement with their latest win in the Petra organised 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, which continued over the weekend at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Their performance saw them score 16 goals and maintain a clean sheet in their match against Bygeval yesterday. In the other matches yesterday, Vryman’s Erven defeated West Demerara 5 – 0, Mackenzie High outfoxed Patentia 2 – 1 and Santa Rosa won 3 – 0 against St Stanislaus College.

CAF have assumed the lead in their Group with the victory and have also recorded the largest margin of victory for the season thus far.

They were led by a hat-trick from Jude Daniels (11’, 20’, 33’) while doubles came from Seon Cato (16’, 61’), Neeiaz Baksh (30’, 44’), Darius Chester (35’, 50’) and Shakem Welcome (41’, 52’). The other goals came from Justin Alcinder (5’), Manasseh Anderson (26’), Ronny Yaw (58’), Wendel Pickett (60’) and Chai Williams (70’).

The day’s opening game had Vryman’s Erven storming to victory with doubles from Darius Stephen (7’, 34’) and Daniel Sohail (56’, 70’) while Deandirel Logan supported with a goal in the 59th minute.

In Mackenzie High’s match with Patentia, the former drew first blood compliments of Azenio Benjamin (27’) but the former equalized three minutes later through Marvin Jeffery (30’). However, it was Aziz Grant’s 79th minute goal that became the decider for Mackenzie’s triumph.

The final match of the day saw Santa Rosa cruise to a 3 – 0 win as Travis Jarvis (10’, 26’) and Nelson Lucas (6’) laid an early foundation for Santa Rosa that stood firm until the regulation time whistle.

Next weekend the second round continues at the same venue.

This event is sponsored by Nestlé through Massy Distribution, sanctioned by the MoE and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and also supported by MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN) and General Equipment & Supplies Inc. (GENEQUIP).