Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary in exciting Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League match

Kaieteur News – Tucville and Lodge Secondary Schools did not disappoint supporters with a thrilling nil-nil draw on Friday in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.
Both teams maintained strong defence strategies at the Georgetown Football Club ground.
Tucville and Lodge Secondary Schools are two of the strongest teams in the league. On several occasions, strikers on both sides came close to scoring as teammates, fans and coaches cheered. At the end of the final whistle, there was genuine respect on the pitch between students and coaches.
The GFF-Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Development League, launched in Georgetown in May 2022, is a five-year partnership between the GFF and Blue Water Shipping.
The league, which aims to increase the number of young girls playing football, identify new talent, raise the profile of female football, and provide coaches with more hours to work with young female footballers, is also being played in Linden, the Rupununi and New Amsterdam.
GFF President Wayne Forde and the Council are committed to elevating women’s football through the identification of new talent and creation of strategic developmental programmes, including the Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.
