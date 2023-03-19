Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary in exciting Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League match

Mar 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tucville and Lodge Secondary Schools did not disappoint supporters with a thrilling nil-nil draw on Friday in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.

Both teams maintained strong defence strategies at the Georgetown Football Club ground.

Tucville and Lodge Secondary Schools are two of the strongest teams in the league. On several occasions, strikers on both sides came close to scoring as teammates, fans and coaches cheered. At the end of the final whistle, there was genuine respect on the pitch between students and coaches.

The GFF-Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Development League, launched in Georgetown in May 2022, is a five-year partnership between the GFF and Blue Water Shipping.

The league, which aims to increase the number of young girls playing football, identify new talent, raise the profile of female football, and provide coaches with more hours to work with young female footballers, is also being played in Linden, the Rupununi and New Amsterdam.

GFF President Wayne Forde and the Council are committed to elevating women’s football through the identification of new talent and creation of strategic developmental programmes, including the Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite impressive Bavuma knock

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite...

Mar 19, 2023

SportsMax – A century from Shai Hope in his first game as West Indies captain helped the tourists to a 48-run win over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Park. ope hit 128 not out from 115 balls to...
Read More
Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Mar 19, 2023

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

Mar 19, 2023

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary in exciting Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League match

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary...

Mar 19, 2023

Change and the GOA Emperor

Change and the GOA Emperor

Mar 19, 2023

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20 final today at Farm

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20...

Mar 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]