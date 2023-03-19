Simple ways to conserve water in the home

By: Richard Francois

Kaieteur News – Wednesday, May 22, 2023 is ‘World Water Day’ and it is being observed under the theme “Be the Change” which urges people the world over, to take positive actions in the way they use, consume and manage water. It cannot be concealed nor denied that water is a most precious resource that is often times taken for granted. With the advent of climate change, and the more extreme weather that occurs as a result of it, means that water supply is becoming more unpredictable and hard to reach, as droughts are becoming increasingly common, especially during the hot months. Therefore, no efforts should be spared when it comes to the conservation of water.

Today’s article will highlight some simple ways you can be the change and take action in conserving water in and around the home to avoid water wastage.

Though it may seem innocuous, there are varying degrees of water wastage occurring in the home for which you actually pay for in your water bills monthly.

According to some water statistics provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “The average family can waste 180 gallons per week, or 9,400 gallons of water annually, from household leaks. That’s equivalent to the amount of water needed to wash more than 300 loads of laundry.”

Leaky pipes, faucets and toilets, small laundry loads, long showers, and overwatering the lawn, are all major water wasters in and around the home.

Something as simple as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save about 6 to 8 gallons of water per day. Doing the same while shaving, can also add to copious amounts of water saved. Assuming you brush your teeth twice daily and shave 5 times per week, you could save nearly thousands of gallons of water per year. Also, letting your tap run while washing dishes, can waste up to 10 gallons of water depending on the amount of dishes you’re cleaning.

As you stop and take stock of just how much water is actually wasted in your home, I hope that after reading this piece you will be more cognizant of your water use in the home.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urges that you “ensure that all internal plumbing facilities, such as toilet cisterns and pipe lines, are functioning properly. Reduce – and desist when possible – the number of times in which you use piped water from the Guyana Water and Incorporated (GWI) to wash your vehicle, concrete surfaces, and other possessions; and install ‘flow-valves’ in water tanks to prevent overflows.

Here are some water conservation tips for residents from the US EPA that you can utilise to save water in and around the home.

For Every Room in the House with Plumbing

Repair leaky faucets, indoors and out.

Consider replacing old equipment (like toilets, dishwashers and laundry machines).

In the Kitchen

When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under running water.

Fill your sink or basin when washing and rinsing dishes.

Only run the dishwasher when it’s full.

When buying a dishwasher, select one with a “light-wash” option.

Only use the garbage disposal when necessary (composting is a great alternative).

Install faucet aerators.

In the Bathroom

Take short showers instead of baths.

Turn off the water to brush teeth, shave and soap up in the shower. Fill the sink to shave.

Repair leaky toilets. Add 12 drops of food coloring into the tank, and if color appears in the bowl one hour later, your toilet is leaking.

Install a toilet dam, faucet aerators and low-flow showerheads.

Laundry

Run full loads of laundry.

When purchasing a new washing machine, buy a water saving model that can be adjusted to the load size. (US Environmental Protection Agency)

‘Save Water. Save Life’ – is a most applicable quote since all life emanates from water. I hope that you follow these simple tips on conserving water and share them with your family and friends. These tips will surely go a long way in helping you avoid water wastage in and around your home. As you observe ‘World Water Day’ this Wednesday, let us all do our part to use water more responsibly.