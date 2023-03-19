Simple ways to conserve water in the home

Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2023 News
By: Richard Francois
Kaieteur News – Wednesday, May 22, 2023 is ‘World Water Day’ and it is being observed under the theme “Be the Change” which urges people the world over, to take positive actions in the way they use, consume and manage water. It cannot be concealed nor denied that water is a most precious resource that is often times taken for granted. With the advent of climate change, and the more extreme weather that occurs as a result of it, means that water supply is becoming more unpredictable and hard to reach, as droughts are becoming increasingly common, especially during the hot months. Therefore, no efforts should be spared when it comes to the conservation of water.
Today’s article will highlight some simple ways you can be the change and take action in conserving water in and around the home to avoid water wastage.
Though it may seem innocuous, there are varying degrees of water wastage occurring in the home for which you actually pay for in your water bills monthly.
According to some water statistics provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “The average family can waste 180 gallons per week, or 9,400 gallons of water annually, from household leaks. That’s equivalent to the amount of water needed to wash more than 300 loads of laundry.”
Leaky pipes, faucets and toilets, small laundry loads, long showers, and overwatering the lawn, are all major water wasters in and around the home.
Something as simple as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save about 6 to 8 gallons of water per day. Doing the same while shaving, can also add to copious amounts of water saved. Assuming you brush your teeth twice daily and shave 5 times per week, you could save nearly thousands of gallons of water per year. Also, letting your tap run while washing dishes, can waste up to 10 gallons of water depending on the amount of dishes you’re cleaning.
As you stop and take stock of just how much water is actually wasted in your home, I hope that after reading this piece you will be more cognizant of your water use in the home.
Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urges that you “ensure that all internal plumbing facilities, such as toilet cisterns and pipe lines, are functioning properly. Reduce – and desist when possible – the number of times in which you use piped water from the Guyana Water and Incorporated (GWI) to wash your vehicle, concrete surfaces, and other possessions; and install ‘flow-valves’ in water tanks to prevent overflows.
Here are some water conservation tips for residents from the US EPA that you can utilise to save water in and around the home.
For Every Room in the House with Plumbing
In the Kitchen
In the Bathroom
Laundry
‘Save Water. Save Life’ – is a most applicable quote since all life emanates from water. I hope that you follow these simple tips on conserving water and share them with your family and friends. These tips will surely go a long way in helping you avoid water wastage in and around your home. As you observe ‘World Water Day’ this Wednesday, let us all do our part to use water more responsibly.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 19, 2023SportsMax – A century from Shai Hope in his first game as West Indies captain helped the tourists to a 48-run win over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Park. ope hit 128 not out from 115 balls to...
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PNCR was an attempt at reinventing the party of Forbes Burnham. As part of that process, the later... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]