Nial Horan Hangs Out With President Joe Biden at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Kaieteur News – Niall Horan brought his Irish heritage to the White House for a performance on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), and took to Instagram to document a sweet moment with President Joe Biden.

In a video the duo jointly shared to social media, the “This Town” singer smiles into the camera and wishes his fans a happy St. Patrick’s Day, before panning the camera over to Biden, who is dressed in a suit with a green tie. The President then puts his arm around Horan and says, “I’m glad he’s here.”

“Couldn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day alone,” Horan captioned the post.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased the singer’s holiday performance a day prior, tweeting, “It doesn’t get better than this!”

“I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!” she said.

Horan retweeted the post, writing, “It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow.”

Horan is just months away from releasing his third solo album, ‘The Show’, which arrives on June 9. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the cover, in which he is depicted leaning on his elbows in a window and staring up at the title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”