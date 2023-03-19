Mother of all protests: 400 million people to shutdown African countries over cost-of-living increases

Kaieteur News – Reports out of the African Continent indicate that there is no let up against planned countrywide protests across at least five countries, outnumbering the size of the U.S. Population.

The countries identified thus far are Nigeria with a population of over 206 million people, South Africa with a population of almost 59 and a half million people, Kenya with 53.8 million people, Tunisia’s 11.8 million and Tanzania with a population of 59.7M, with just over 390 million people to be affected.

The protests are said to be responses to their government’s dealing with economic and other political problems being experienced on the continent.

The largely opposition planned protests are expected to test the line between civil liberties and security.

Reports suggest that South Africa, Kenya, Tunisia and Nigeria may all experience running battles with the police, or peaceful demonstrations as they express dissatisfaction with the governments in dealing with economic and political problems.

Vociferous opposition African Politician, Kenya’s Raila Odinga, in a recent rally held in that country rejected what he called intimidation from the government after he announced Monday as the beginning of protests to ‘resist’ what he calls a high cost of living which he blames on government lethargy.

Odinga who addressed the rally in Nakuru City on Thursday, insisted that the planned protests would be peaceful.

While referring to his run-ins with former President Daniel Moi’s regime, Odinga maintained that he will not be cowed by veiled threats from President William Ruto and other government officials.

“We cannot be intimidated by William Ruto and [Deputy President] Rigathi Gachagua. I want to tell them that I fought for the second liberation in this country. The two cannot understand what I have gone through. I was arrested, charged in court and went to prison in 1983 but was discharged for lack of evidence. I have been fighting for democracy and was put in detention for eight years when some of them were still breastfeeding,” Odinga said.

“The lion (Moi) was dreaded but we uprooted its teeth. I am ready and prepared to pay the ultimate price while fighting for the liberation of Kenya,” added Odinga amid cheers from the charged crowd.

Declaring Monday’s planned demonstrations as the “mother of all protests” expected to bring the country to a standstill, Odinga listed six reasons to justify it. These are: refusal by President Ruto to allow the audit of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, high cost of living after the government eliminated subsidies, nepotism in the Kenya administration, failing to consult other stakeholders in the reconstitution of IEBC, broken promises and an illegitimate government. The rally was Odinga’s first public meeting in Nakuru since losing to President Ruto in last year’s elections.

In South Africa, the police have already warned that the scheduled protests tomorrow are not just a shutdown but an active bid to overthrow the government.

It was noted that the South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is organising nationwide marches to protest against the country’s power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

“This is an attempt to overthrow the government. This is not a shutdown, but it’s anarchy,” KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said on Friday while briefing media on security plans to deal with threats posed by the protests, the BB reported.

“The magnitude of threats differs from other planned shutdowns and that is why we have to be extra vigilant,” Mkhwanazi was quoted by local media as saying.

According to the report, the police said they had not received notices of any planned gatherings in the province, adding that over 18,000 security officers would be deployed during the march.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday last warned that anarchy will not be tolerated during the protests and called on security forces to “defend our people”.

He was of the opinion that the only way to get him out of office and power is through a vote.

Julius Malema, the EFF leader, insists the protests are not illegal and has warned that anyone who attempts to stop them would “meet their maker”.

Meanwhile reports out of Tunisia, also points to nationwide protests tomorrow as as the nation observes its Independence Day holiday.

The day commemorates Tunisia’s independence from France in 1956 and is often an occasion for major rallies and anti-government protests.

Thousands of people have participated in demonstrations organized by the Free Destourian Party in Tunis in opposition to President Kais Saied’s policies and constitutional amendments in recent weeks.

Reports indicate that heightened security measures and disruptions to transport and business are likely in areas where protests take place. Rallies by supporters of Saied also remain likely. The 25 July Movement has also announced plans for a gathering on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis to demonstrate support for the government’s policies on the same day. That movement was created in July 2021 after Saied dismissed the country’s prime minister and dissolved the parliament.

Clashes are expected to occur, particularly if supporters of rival political groups come in close proximity to each other or if police attempt to forcibly disperse crowds.

Popular protest sites in Tunisia include public squares, city centers, and government buildings; anti-government protests in Tunis are likely to materialize near the country’s parliament building, Habib Bourguiba Avenue, and Municipal Theatre, among other prominent locations. Security forces will likely erect roadblocks and may close roads around planned protest sites to prevent demonstrators from gathering.