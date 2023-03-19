Miss, Mrs, Teen India Guyana 2023 Class Launched

Kaieteur News – An impressive lineup of talents, beauties and poise are vying for the title of ‘Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Guyana, 2023’ to represent Guyana at the worldwide pageants in India this June.

This year’s participants are special to the organization as they are all new to the pageant industry. Vice President of the contest, Mrs. Melicia Partab is excited about this year’s competition as it commemorates the first class to not have any past national pageant experience. She believes it is an opportunity to provide the ultimate growth experience for each of the beauties.

From the impressive pool of 18 Guyanese women, one will become Miss India Guyana and will take the crown from the reigning queen, Maya Persaud. She will have the task of continuing the mandate Persaud acquired by being the third Guyanese to place in the top 5 at the international pageant last year in New Jersey and ultimately to win the coveted title.

The women will also be competing for the crown of ‘Mrs. India’, to replace the stunning Melessa Seupaul. A beautiful Guyanese teen will be charged with repeating history by becoming ‘Miss Teen India Guyana’ and win the coveted title from Guyanese queen, Roshani Razack who is currently the international winner.

While the coronation date is not yet announced, there still is the Mr. Category Finalists yet to be announced. This year’s national pageant will surely be a kaleidoscope of talents, charms, poises and intelligences as some of Guyana’s best will be on show.

The finalists will compete in four segments including talent, evening gown, ethnic wear, and intelligence, for a chance to emerge as the winner and represent Guyana at the international competition in June.

Let’s meet the ladies. In the ‘Miss Category’ 10 ladies are vying for the title. In the line-up are: Anjalie Sukhdeo, 18, Anjalita Somwaru, 20, Aruna Sukhdeo, 20,Devina Persaud, 24, Latchmie Vanesha Kawall, 19, Leah Alves, 20,Mamta Singh, 21, Neshilla Baksh, 22, Rose Jacobs, 18 and finally, Zara Homed, 23.

In the ‘Mrs. Category’ four ladies are vying for this year’s title: Cindy Singh, Rabina Shivraj, Reanna Arakhan, and Zabieeda Razack, will face off for the crown.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Teen Category’ another four beauties are looking to claim the coveted titled. They include: Kaya Alli, 17, Marcia Seepersaud, 17, Netu Lal, 17, and Savita Ramcharitar, 17.

This year, the ladies will model outfits designed by Jason Shurland, while the beauties’ hair will be styled by ‘Kayenat Salon and Spa’. ‘Makeup by Aarifa’, will assist in adding to the participants’ beauty. The perfect moments in the Pageant will be captured by ‘Ravindra Racktoo Photography’ and production will be handled by ‘Nachle Production’.