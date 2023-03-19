Many organizations exist to protect people from scams but are dysfunctional

Dear Editor,

A few days ago, a friend asked me to help a lady figure out why her electricity bill is way above average. Upon inspection, I discover her earth wire cut off, and I recommend that she earth it off first before we move on and she requested I do. When I open the main and sub-main boxes, I discover all the earth wire cut off and upon enquiring, she didn’t know how’s that.

Proper earthing of a building prevents people from getting shocked, electrical fire, and electrical wastage, thus the electricity bill wouldn’t be abnormal. Now, for that building to get a meter and electricity from GPL, the wiring work have to be inspected by the inspectors from GPL and if not to standard, the electrical contractor has to rectify the problem and the building has to be re-inspected, but miraculously, it has a meter and electricity. Sadly, in this country, a contractor gets most of the money to build someone’s house but no one has to inspect it for faults, but the electrical wiring has to be inspected, and still, the system is riddled with construction.

The system is manipulated in such a way, that GPL employees could wire a building and get a meter for it without any proper inspection. Then there’s the other way, where you pay someone and the paper is processed conveniently. But at the end of it all, many did flawed work on people’s buildings, some crumble down or caught fire and there’s no way to recover the expense from the errant contractor.

Editor, quite several people are utilizing every opportunity to eke a living, and many revitalizing social media to promote their business or skulls, but recently, I’ve noticed many venturing into the solar business, whilst I don’t have time to delve down into details, many friends would send offers to me asking if it’s feasible.

I would check it out and give my opinion, but during the past week, one came to me where the images looks very attractive, but what they were selling and the price is very suspicious, so I contacted the seller only to hear that two solar panels, two gel batteries, and inverter/charger for five hundred thousand dollars.

I pointed out that what they are offering cannot provide proper service as they are saying, and I also pointed out the cost is exuberant and fit that money, I’ll get way far better, I never got a reply, but many people have no proper idea of solar, are interested and without a doubt, could be duped. Sadly, many organizations exist to protect people from various scams but are dysfunctional, and their salary isn’t.

Sahadeo Bates