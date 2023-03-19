Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2023 News
– After slapping her while she slept
Kaieteur News – An Alberttown, Georgetown man was on Saturday stabbed to death by his common-law wife.
The dead man has been identified as Esan Hamilton, a father of three, who resided at Fourth Street Albertown, Georgetown.
According to reports Hamilton had reportedly dealt the woman a slap while she was asleep causing a domestic dispute.
Meanwhile, police sources have confirmed the stabbing to Kaieteur News and related that it is being treated as a murder case.
The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.
