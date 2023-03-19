Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

Mar 19, 2023 News

– After slapping her while she slept

Kaieteur News – An Alberttown, Georgetown man was on Saturday stabbed to death by his common-law wife.

Esan Hamilton

Esan Hamilton

The dead man has been identified as Esan Hamilton, a father of three, who resided at Fourth Street Albertown, Georgetown.

According to reports Hamilton had reportedly dealt the woman a slap while she was asleep causing a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, police sources have confirmed the stabbing to Kaieteur News and related that it is being treated as a murder case.

The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite impressive Bavuma knock

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite...

Mar 19, 2023

SportsMax – A century from Shai Hope in his first game as West Indies captain helped the tourists to a 48-run win over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Park. ope hit 128 not out from 115 balls to...
Read More
Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Mar 19, 2023

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

Mar 19, 2023

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary in exciting Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League match

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary...

Mar 19, 2023

Change and the GOA Emperor

Change and the GOA Emperor

Mar 19, 2023

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20 final today at Farm

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20...

Mar 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]