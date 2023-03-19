Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

– After slapping her while she slept

Kaieteur News – An Alberttown, Georgetown man was on Saturday stabbed to death by his common-law wife.

The dead man has been identified as Esan Hamilton, a father of three, who resided at Fourth Street Albertown, Georgetown.

According to reports Hamilton had reportedly dealt the woman a slap while she was asleep causing a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, police sources have confirmed the stabbing to Kaieteur News and related that it is being treated as a murder case.

The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.