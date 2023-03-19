Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20 final today at Farm

Kaieteur News – Herstelling B and Continental Park Raptors CC will clash in the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association SD T20 competition today at Farm.

In the semifinals played last Sunday at Farm, Herstelling B beat Demolition by five wickets. Batting first, Demolition won the toss and decided to bat scoring 117-9. Bernard Bailey made 24 not out and Corwin Austin 19. Budhan Baksh bagged 5-34 and Darren Manher took 2-28. Herstelling B responded with 120-5 in 15 overs. Clement Archer made 37 and Miguel Parks 30. Floyd Joseph took 2-12.

In the second semi final, CPRCC beat Herstelling A by 12 runs. CPRCC took first strike and managed 138-9. Shiloh Adams scored 54 and Troy Benn 23. Anand Bharat took 2-16, Akeem Redmond 2-26 and M. Dhanpaul 2-34. Herstelling A replied with 126-9. Jevon Hector scored 23 and Vivian Beckles 22. Dave Mohabir claimed 2-15, Stephen Alves 2-18 and Ewert Samuels 2-27.

In previous matches, at Farm, Demolition CC made 187-6 in 20 overs.

Damion Vantull scored 84 not out, Bernard Bailey 31 and Corwin Austin 20.

21 Sam took 2-21. Eccles SC replied with 100-8. T S. Smith scored 30 not out and Daniel Barker 26. Lenny Pancham took 2-20.

At YMCA Ground, Meadow Bank managed 164/3, taking first strike. B. Jaikarran made 57, R. Melville 25 and N. Persaud 24. Silverbullet made 166/7 from 19.4 overs in reply. Ridge Rajaram scored 57 and Leron Crawford 49. S. Bacon grabbed 4-27 and M. Cumerbatch 2-17.

Silverbullet made 171 all out in 17.3 overs taking first strike.

Vickash Dhaniram slammed 50 and Luen David 21. Buddan Baksh captured 4-23 and D. Manohar 3-37. Herstelling B mustered 117/7 in reply. Quazim Yusuf scored 31 and Baksh 20. Luen David took 2-14 and Jeremiah Benjamin 2-18.

Herstelling A won the toss and batted first scoring 166 for 9 in 14.3. Richie Looknauth slammed 112. Chris Harry claimed 3-17 and M. Cumberbatch 2-15.

Meadow bank reply were bowled out for 41 all out in 11overs. Ronaldo McGarrel got 21 as Anand Bharat bagged 5-5 including 4 wickets in 4 balls and Delroy Williams 2-8.

Patricia Sawmill batted first and scored 134 all out off 15 overs. Michael Realine snared 5 for 13 and Ravi Singh 3 for 11.

Providence in reply made 119 with Rakish Segoram scoring 65.

Eccles won the toss and elected to bat first scoring 104/5. Kelvin Singh made 40 and Kevin plants 26. Ruimveldt responded with 105-1 in 8.3 overs. Ershaad Alli made 58 and

Deonarine Seegobin 25.

At Farm, Sandpipers SC won the toss and decided to bat managing 138-3. Andy Lall scored 57, Jonte Thomas 47 and Kishan Persaud 26.

Demolition made 139-1 in 9.2overs. Leon Swamy struck 80 not out and Alex Algoo 42.

Herstelling B batting first and posted 227-4. Jermin ramroop made 68 and Clement Archer 44.

Rakesh Gangaram took 2-11. North Soesdyke made 174-8. Assad fuddadin scored 42 and Tavis Primo 25. Quazim Yusuf snared 3-23 and Ramroop 2-31.

Sandpiper scored 193-5. Andy Lall made 71, Keshan Persaud 66 and Abilash Deokie 24. Stephen Alves took 2-16. CPRCC scored 194-8 in 19.5 overs in reply. Troy Benn struck 1-4 not out, Alves 31 and Ryan Latif 21. Deon Thomas scored 3-30 and Deokie 2-56.

Teams- Herstelling B- Budhan Baksh, Darren Manohar, Lawrence Smith, Jermin Ramroop, Clement Archer, Chemroy Keldon, Ravindra Sarabjeet, Trevon Benn, Quazim Yusuf, Miguel Parks, Laurel Parks and Ram Narine.

CPRCC-Akeem Redmon, Devon Allen, Ewert Samuels, Troy Benn, Kevin Ross, Kevin Mc Adam, Shaun Massiah, Ryan Latif, Shiloh Adams, Myhiem Khan, Stephen Alves, Shamal Angel and Dave Mohabir. Action starts at 13:00hrs.