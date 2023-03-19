Chase’s Academic Foundation in action today

2023 Milo U18 Football Tournament…

– Carmel, East & West Ruimveldt record wins

Kaieteur News – Former champion, Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF), leap into action for the second time in this edition of the Petra organised Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, when they collide with Bygeval in one of the four matches on the card today, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Vryman’s Erven go up against Vreed en Hoop from 11:00 hrs then Mackenzie High tackle Patentia at 12:45 hrs.

CAF thrash it out with Bygeval in the third encounter from 14:00 hrs while the final match features Santa Rosa playing their second consecutive match of the weekend, this time against St. Stanislaus College from 15:45hrs.

The tournament continues with days seven and eight next weekend, March 25 – 26, as the second round culminates.

In yesterday’s fixtures, Carmel defeated Dora 3 – 2 in the opening match, East Ruimveldt trounced Bartica 4 – 2, West Ruimveldt dismantled Queen’s College 7 – 0 and Santa Rosa played to a 2 – 2 draw with Dolphin.

Carmel’s triumph was led by Dwayne Baptiste (18’, 64’) and Shem James (34’) as their goals overpowered the double scored by Nkosi Morris (39’, 51’) for Dora. It was a testing win for Carmel after their team was reduced to 9 following the showing of red cards to Ian Daniels and Jermaine Ross.

The second match saw Daniel Sutton (20’, 39, 51’) leading the way for East Ruimveldt with a hat-trick while Joshua Leitch supported with a 33rd minute goal. Bartica were able to find the back of the net twice, compliments of Rondel Loncke (30’) and Ezekiel Baldeo (57’) but it was not enough.

West Ruimveldt was also led by a hat-trick performance as Donovan Welcome (12’, 20’, 27’) captialised at every opportunity, as did his teammates Elijah Sattaur (35’), Nickolas James (47’), Malachi Wray (59’) and Isaiah Peters (65’).

In the final match, a goal each from Santa Rosa’s Darius Williams (27’) and Nelon Lucas (40’) along with a goal apiece from Dolphin’s Cadwell Peters (45’) and Gary Burnette (55’) at the regulation time whistle, meant the teams shared the points.

This event is sponsored by Nestlé through Massy Distribution, sanctioned by the MoE and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and also supported by MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN) and General Equipment & Supplies Inc. (GENEQUIP).