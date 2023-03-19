Careful with dem wah giving yuh advice

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh does meet some people who does behave like if dem know it all. Dem know more than doctor and lawyer.

De mistake yuh could mek is tell dem about some health condition such as yuh pressure high. Right away dem does start recommend all kind of bush fuh yuh drink and wah food yuh must use. Dem does even mek up some things wah causing yuh pressure fuh be high.

Lang ago was de same thing. When yuh tell people yuh gat high blood pressure, dem used to tell yuh how yuh gat personal problems in yuh life and de stress mekkin’ yuh pressure high. Some people even used to tell yuh dat yuh must not go and bathe after yuh done iron your clothes because yuh could get stroke. Or don’t bathe as soon as yuh come out de sun because de sudden drop in temperature can give yuh a stroke.

Is nuff ‘know-it-all’ people we gat in Guyana. Dem gat cure fuh everything. But yet, dem does be the first in line fuh see the doctor in the morning.

And nah mek de mistake about telling dem about yuh personal problems at home. Dem gan be quick to recommend a spiritualist fuh help yuh. And de persons gan tek yuh money and yuh problems gan still deh.

So careful when with dem people wah pretend dem gat de answer to everything. Ask dem about dem own life and yuh gan see dat dem gat more problem than you.

Talk half. Leff half!