American Dipper (Cinclus mexicanus)

=Interesting Creature=

Kaieteur News – This week we will learn about a small bird that is an excellent diver with the capability to see under water and hunt for food in fast moving rocky streams of the mountainous regions in central and western North America.

The ‘American Dipper’ or ‘water ouzel’ as it is also known, is a stocky dark grey bird with a head sometimes tinged with brown and white feathers on the eyelids that causes its eyes to flash white every time it blinks.

Measuring about 16.5 centimetres long with a wing span of 23 centimetres and total body weight of only 45 grams, this interesting creature has a unique feature that allows it to almost fly under water.

The ‘American Dipper’ is equipped with an extra eyelid called nictitating membrane making it able to see clearly when under water. Apart for its own built-in goggles, the bird has scales that close its nostrils when submerged so it cannot drown. With its long and strong legs, it can also walk under water and if the bird prefers, it can also missile itself through the stream as if it was diving or flying underwater.

These birds also produce more body oil than other species of birds. The extra body oil enables it to stay warm and maintain a stable body temperature when searching for food beneath rocks and pebbles in the streams.

Underneath the rocks of the fast moving streams in the mountains, the ‘American Dipper’ would fill up its craw with aquatic insects such as larvae of Caddisflies, mayflies, beetles, bugs, and mosquitos. ‘American Dippers’ also feed on small worms, snails, fish eggs and very small fish that measures lest than three feet long.

Apart from its amazing underwater hunting scales, these birds also have a unique call or whistle that is loved by many bird lovers. According to bird experts, ‘American Dippers’ are never silent.

The birds beautiful sounds also plays a major role when it is time for courtship (mating)

The male or female may strut and sing in front of the other with wings drooping and bill pointed upwards. As they prepare for the eggs, ‘American Dippers’ would build their nests on mossy rock walls just above a stream or among roots on a dirt bank or even a behind a waterfall.

The female would lay 4 to five eggs sometimes six and incubate them for 13 to 17 days. After hatching, both parents would take on the responsibility of feeding the nestlings.

Young ‘American Dippers’ would normally be ready to leave their nest within 18 to 25 days and are able to swim and dive almost immediately.

