12-Villages to battle in PPP Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster 7-A-Side Football

Kaieteur News – The Banakari Ground situated at Long Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway would be transformed into a competitive atmosphere come March 25th and 26th when the People’s Progressive Party Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster hosts a 7-a-side Football Competition.

Featuring a number of experienced players who have made their names in East Bank and City football, twelve (12) village teams would be throwing down the gauntlet to each other as they battle for lucrative prizes.

Aimed at building camaraderie in the spirit of ‘One Guyana’ this competition will showcase teams from St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Kairuni, Soesdyke, Silver Hill, Long Creek, Hauraruni, Kuru Kuru, Yarrowkabra, Circuit Ville, Swan Waiakabra, Laluni, and Kuru Kuru College.

All the villages have been known to produce quality players who have done well for their respective teams and for the East Bank at the Inter-Association level.

The likes of former senior national player Mervin Joseph along with juniors Tyrell Khan among other players will surely add momentum to the matches that are expected to be well supported by the fans of the respective teams over the two-day of anticipated, intense rivalry.

Kick-off time is 10:00hrs with the official March past of the competing teams.