12-Villages to battle in PPP Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster 7-A-Side Football

Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Banakari Ground situated at Long Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway would be transformed into a competitive atmosphere come March 25th and 26th when the People’s Progressive Party Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster hosts a 7-a-side Football Competition.
Featuring a number of experienced players who have made their names in East Bank and City football, twelve (12) village teams would be throwing down the gauntlet to each other as they battle for lucrative prizes.
Aimed at building camaraderie in the spirit of ‘One Guyana’ this competition will showcase teams from St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Kairuni, Soesdyke, Silver Hill, Long Creek, Hauraruni, Kuru Kuru, Yarrowkabra, Circuit Ville, Swan Waiakabra, Laluni, and Kuru Kuru College.
All the villages have been known to produce quality players who have done well for their respective teams and for the East Bank at the Inter-Association level.
The likes of former senior national player Mervin Joseph along with juniors Tyrell Khan among other players will surely add momentum to the matches that are expected to be well supported by the fans of the respective teams over the two-day of anticipated, intense rivalry.
Kick-off time is 10:00hrs with the official March past of the competing teams.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 19, 2023SportsMax – A century from Shai Hope in his first game as West Indies captain helped the tourists to a 48-run win over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Park. ope hit 128 not out from 115 balls to...
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PNCR was an attempt at reinventing the party of Forbes Burnham. As part of that process, the later... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]