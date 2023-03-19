Latest update March 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

12-Villages to battle in PPP Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster 7-A-Side Football

Mar 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Banakari Ground situated at Long Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway would be transformed into a competitive atmosphere come March 25th and 26th when the People’s Progressive Party Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster hosts a 7-a-side Football Competition.
Featuring a number of experienced players who have made their names in East Bank and City football, twelve (12) village teams would be throwing down the gauntlet to each other as they battle for lucrative prizes.

Members of the Soesdyke team.

Members of the Soesdyke team.

Aimed at building camaraderie in the spirit of ‘One Guyana’ this competition will showcase teams from St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Kairuni, Soesdyke, Silver Hill, Long Creek, Hauraruni, Kuru Kuru, Yarrowkabra, Circuit Ville, Swan Waiakabra, Laluni, and Kuru Kuru College.
All the villages have been known to produce quality players who have done well for their respective teams and for the East Bank at the Inter-Association level.

The likes of former senior national player Mervin Joseph along with juniors Tyrell Khan among other players will surely add momentum to the matches that are expected to be well supported by the fans of the respective teams over the two-day of anticipated, intense rivalry.
Kick-off time is 10:00hrs with the official March past of the competing teams.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite impressive Bavuma knock

Hope century enough for West Indies to overcome South Africa despite...

Mar 19, 2023

SportsMax – A century from Shai Hope in his first game as West Indies captain helped the tourists to a 48-run win over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Park. ope hit 128 not out from 115 balls to...
Read More
Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Harpy Eagles rise higher with win over Red Force

Mar 19, 2023

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

Mar 19, 2023

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary in exciting Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League match

Tucville Secondary draw 0-0 with Lodge Secondary...

Mar 19, 2023

Change and the GOA Emperor

Change and the GOA Emperor

Mar 19, 2023

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20 final today at Farm

Herstelling B and CPRCC to clash in EBDCA SD T20...

Mar 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]